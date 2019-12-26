Krios Trading Down 8.2% This Week (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $104,924.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.