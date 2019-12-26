Kryll Market Cap Tops $1.19 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Kryll token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $2,559.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

