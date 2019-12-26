Kuende (KUE) Market Capitalization Tops $18,548.00

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Kuende token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. During the last week, Kuende has traded down 67.9% against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market cap of $18,548.00 and $55.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.05995069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023355 BTC.

About Kuende

Kuende is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende's total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende. Kuende's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kuende is kuende.com.

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

