Lamden Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX. Lamden has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $12,159.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00035165 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, IDEX, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

