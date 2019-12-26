Lamden Price Up 25.3% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Radar Relay. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $11,018.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034524 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

