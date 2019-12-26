Landec (LNDC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd. Analysts expect Landec to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. Landec’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $40,622.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $260,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

