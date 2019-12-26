LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTM. Citigroup raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

LATAM Airlines Group stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

