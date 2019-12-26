Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $881.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will post $881.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $884.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $878.51 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $913.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $773.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Laureate Education stock opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $51,809.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares in the company, valued at $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,707 shares of company stock worth $2,937,208. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Laureate Education in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

