LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Hits $6.65 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $258,349.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 130.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 643,771,503 coins and its circulating supply is 290,211,562 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

