Lendingblock Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Lendingblock token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Liquid and IDEX. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $87,015.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendingblock Token Profile

Lendingblock’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,983,000 tokens. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

