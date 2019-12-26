LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $172,076.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,022,454,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 486,176,846 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

