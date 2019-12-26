Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Cap of $4.22 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $80,945.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.90 or 0.02520011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000348 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 656,400,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

