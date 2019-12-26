Lobstex Hits Market Capitalization of $359,150.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $359,150.00 and approximately $111,517.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00643100 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001137 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,137,906 coins and its circulating supply is 18,137,894 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

