Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $365,192.00 and $71,946.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00643102 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,143,035 coins and its circulating supply is 18,143,023 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

