Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Reaches $16.49 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $16.49 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Coinbe, LATOKEN and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,195,027 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, DDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, Allbit, Tidex, DEx.top, IDEX, CoinExchange, Coinbe, YoBit, GOPAX, DragonEX, Poloniex, Upbit, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

