Loopring (LRC) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, Tokenomy and YoBit. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $20.09 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.01218290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119340 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,677,761 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, IDAX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Binance, OTCBTC, Bithumb, YoBit, DragonEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.