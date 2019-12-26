Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Buys $208,079.40 in Stock

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 14,460 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $208,079.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. Lovesac Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Lovesac from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.