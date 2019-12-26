LoyalCoin Hits One Day Volume of $56.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded up 92.2% against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $10.39, $24.43 and $50.98. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $56.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00182666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01228445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00118622 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.