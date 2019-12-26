Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Hits $2.12 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Lympo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Lympo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $13,441.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00183022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.01230420 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00118897 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Allbit, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.