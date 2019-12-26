Magi (XMG) Hits Market Cap of $221,213.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Magi has a total market cap of $221,213.00 and $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Magi has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,332,628 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

