Maincoin Achieves Market Cap of $175,022.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $175,022.00 and $3,260.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.53 or 0.06033834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001229 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.