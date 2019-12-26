Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mannatech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

MTEX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 3,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

