Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 28th total of 823,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 481,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,074. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $159.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.99.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant acquired 470,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $4,635,245.16. Insiders bought a total of 476,156 shares of company stock worth $4,663,616 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.