Master Contract Token (MCT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $27,827.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $123,206.00 and $27,827.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01751297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013851 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

