Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,568.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $120,494.00 and $27,568.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.01742712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

