Matchpool Price Down 17.3% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $110,094.00 and $336.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00182527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.01217021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118822 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

