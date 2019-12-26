Maverick Chain Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $313,363.00 and approximately $3,378.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00182797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.01232349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

