Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $406,699.00 and approximately $60,550.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

999 (999) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00031361 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000712 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003848 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001329 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.