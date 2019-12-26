MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.29 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and $136,551.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, CPDAX, Cashierest and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.05959479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001857 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023408 BTC.

About MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Kryptono, Coinrail, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Gate.io, CPDAX, DEx.top and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

