MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.17 or 0.01765616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.69 or 0.02600081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00559958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00622826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00061861 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00382683 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

