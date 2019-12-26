MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $285,731.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00182604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.01211649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00118347 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

