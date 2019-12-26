Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $52,562.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00553634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009028 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,366,787 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

