MenaPay Price Tops $0.0119 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $420,616.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00183027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.01225627 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118848 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,499,670 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

