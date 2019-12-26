MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in December

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5,000.0% from the November 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,588. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

