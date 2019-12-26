Metadium Trading Up 4% This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $121,753.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Hotbit, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bytex, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

