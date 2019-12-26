Metal (MTL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003386 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance and Tidex. Metal has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.80 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metal has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01185280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120635 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,083,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Tidex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.