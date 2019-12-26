Metaverse ETP Price Tops $0.36 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 25th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $27.49 million and $6.76 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004896 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, TOPBTC, QBTC and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.01733827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056471 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 77,258,607 coins and its circulating supply is 77,258,502 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinBene, Coinsuper, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, RightBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

