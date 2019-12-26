Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €14.07 ($16.36).

Several research firms have recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

ETR:B4B3 opened at €13.20 ($15.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million and a P/E ratio of -38.04. Metro has a twelve month low of €11.52 ($13.40) and a twelve month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

