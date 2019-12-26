Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 439.63 ($5.78).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Metro Bank from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 297 ($3.91) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

LON MTRO opened at GBX 206 ($2.71) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.19 million and a PE ratio of 17.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 321.46. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 155.20 ($2.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,216 ($29.15).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

