Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $324,576.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $324,576.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00005088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $24.43, $10.39 and $5.60. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,581,900 coins and its circulating supply is 9,819,776 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $7.50, $32.15, $33.94, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

