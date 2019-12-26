MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0029 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $207,288.00 and $4,152.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDCM and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00001104 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 347,760,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,458,526 tokens. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinBene and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

