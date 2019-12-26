MINDOL Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $3.34 or 0.00046371 BTC on popular exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $570.35 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00542168 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000854 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,629,119 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

