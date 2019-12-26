MINDOL Price Reaches $2.57 on Major Exchanges (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00035448 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a market cap of $436.92 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00551211 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001261 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,785 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

