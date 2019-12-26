MinexCoin (MNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,521.00

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exmo and Livecoin. MinexCoin has a market capitalization of $281,248.00 and $42,521.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01189657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119110 BTC.

MinexCoin Profile

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,509,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,478 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

