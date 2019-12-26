Mirai Tops 24 Hour Volume of $373.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, Mirai has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Mirai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,523.00 and $373.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00643165 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001103 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000628 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

