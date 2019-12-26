Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Mithril token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007222 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Mithril Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ZB.COM, FCoin, Gate.io, Bithumb, BitForex, DigiFinex, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

