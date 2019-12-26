Mithril Price Reaches $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Mithril has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LBank and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007117 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Ethfinex, BitForex, LBank, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

