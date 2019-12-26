Mixin Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Mixin has a market cap of $87.55 million and $4.64 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $186.74 or 0.02585785 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,802 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

