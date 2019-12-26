MMOCoin (MMO) Hits Market Cap of $294,375.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $294,375.00 and approximately $4,672.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064272 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 109,241,219 coins and its circulating supply is 60,510,608 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

