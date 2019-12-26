Moin (MOIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $200.00

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Moin has a total market capitalization of $28,714.00 and approximately $200.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Moin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,849,499 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

